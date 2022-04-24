By Adesina Wahab

Lagos State government, yesterday, ordered that the campuses of Chrisland schools shut last week be reopened tomorrow for the resumption of academic activities.

The order was given in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo.

Also, government said it would, in conjunction with stakeholders’, provide phycological support for the students involved in the sex video saga in Dubai, UAE, which led to the closure of the schools.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Education has directed that all Chrisland Schools shut for alleged misconduct of some students in Dubai be reopened from Monday April 25th, 2022”, the statement said.

“The directive follows a review of the ongoing administrative investigation into the incident. Besides, it is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday 25th April, 2022.

“The State Government shut the schools for safety of students and the staff and to ensure unhindered investigation of the incident.

“The Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the State, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teacher Association, will be working on a scheduled psychosocial support for the students.

“An extensive assessment of the school’s procedure, especially on external trips and excursions, is being made to identify safety gaps and prevent such incidents. “Besides, the Ministry will launch the reviewed guidelines/protocols governing private and public schools across the state within the next one month.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education (MOE) has said the term for the academic session will begin tomorrow.

In a release by the Director General, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, it enjoined all proprietors and administrators to ensure that all students resume on Monday 25th April, 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria