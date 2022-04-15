By Evelyn Usman

The Police in Lagos are on the trail of one Ahmed, a Dubai returnee, who allegedly staged his kidnap and that of his girlfriend, last month in Abuja.

He was said to have collected a ransom of N2 million from his girlfriend’s family before she was released.His role in the kidnap saga came to the fore, following the arrest of one of the kidnappers, Uchenna Daniels, 30, in Allen Avenue, Ikeja, three days after the release of the abducted lady identified as Hannatu Kabri.

During interrogation, Uchenna revealed how Hannatu’s boyfriend initiated the plan of abducting Hannatu, all in a bid to extort her parents.

Parading the suspect before journalists at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters, Ikeja, yesterday, the command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said: “On March 31, 2022, at about 2 pm, intelligence gathered revealed that one Ucehna Daniels kidnapped one Miss Hannatu Kabri, 22, in Abuja. Operatives of the command tracked and arrested the suspect at Allen Avenue, Ikeja. Lagos.

He revealed that the victim’s boyfriend, Ahmed. and one Biliya planned the kidnap with him and collected a ransom of N2 million through a bureau de change from the parents of the victim before she was released on March 28, 2022. He added that they made use of a toy gun to commit the crime.”

When approached, Uchenna said: “Ahmed was my course mate at Hassan Usman Polytechnic, Katsina State. He is from Sokoto State. He contacted me through one Ibrahim, who was also a coursemate.”

Also Read:

“I met them when I went to Abuja to hustle but had no money to transport myself back to Lagos.”

“ On the day of the abduction, we picked up Ahmed and his girlfriend as they were driving out of a hotel in Abuja. We took both of them to an accommodation Ahmed earlier paid for.

“While they were with us, he negotiated N10 million as a ransom for his release. He sent a fake N10 million alert to us and we released him. He gave us a stern warning never to molest his girlfriend, who was later released after Ahmed confirmed that the N2 million ransom had been paid.

“ Ahmed was yet to pay me my share before I was arrested. He only gave me N110,000 before I left Abuja for Lagos, with a promise to send my share of the ransom”.

The command spokesman said the suspect would be charged to court, adding that efforts were ongoing to arrest others.

Vanguard News Nigeria