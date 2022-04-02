Ughelli North PDP Leader, Maj. Patrick Egone Retd in a brief chat with the House of Assembly hopeful to represent Ughelli North Constituency II, Oke Umurhohwo during consultation to Ward 3/7

Leading Delta state House of Assembly hopeful, Ughelli North Constituency II, Oke Umurhohwo has assured the leaders and delegates of Ward 3/7 of robust development and government presence if elected at the PDP party primaries come May 2023.

Umurhohwo who gave this assurance while consulting Ward 3/7 at the country home of Chief Patrick Egone, Ughelli North, of his preparedness to run for the Delta State House of Assembly to represent Ughelli North Constituency II, said he has all it takes to contest for the position if given the opportunity to serve.

While promising to use his position as member of the house to develop Ughelli North Constituency II, Umurhohwo said education will be one of his tools for development, saying that education is a major key to success, and will ensure that he introduced ICT programme across the constituency to better the lives of his people.

Speaking further, Umurhohwo said, “I will ensure l introduce ICT programme to engage the youths and will also ensure the less privilege are provided and cared for, while my major focus will be on education, and ensures that tax payers are well managed to avoid complains.

“Issues of security will be look into to make Ughelli North constituency II more viable among the business class in Delta, all these are part of my plans for the constituency II, hence l could come out with all confidence that my people will not regret having voted for me.

“I have leaders and friends at the national executives of the party both the outgone and those that have been sworn-in and they have also given me their blessings, but the journey will not be completed without having consulted the units and wards of Ughelli North constituency II.

Leader of Ward 3/7, Maj. Patrick Egone Retd, leader of Ward 2/6, the Otota of the Great Ughelli Kingdom, Chief Peter Akpofure, who was represented by his son, Mr. Henry Akpofure, said both 3/7 and 2/6 wards of Ughelli North Constituency II have thrown their weight behind the aspiration of Oke Umurhohwo and prayed that God should see him through.

Former Ughelli North PDP Councilor, Hon. Festus lgben and Woman leader, Mrs. Florence said God has given Oke Umurhohwo the enablement to win, we will queue behind him because we have confidence in him and know the entire constituency II will enjoy more dividends of democracy if elected.

The Ward 3/7 Chairman, Mr. Lucky Ikporo and a leader of the Ward, Chief Sylvester Kohwo commended Oke Umurhohwo for taking the bold step to run for the seat of Ughelli North Constituency II at the Delta state House of Assembly, saying that he has their blessings and charged all the delegate to see Oke Umurhohwo as one of their own during the primaries.