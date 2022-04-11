WARRI – THE race for Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) Warri Constituency 11 got more intense on Sunday as Mike Ohwoyovwe Okumagba declared for the seat under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okunagba seized the opportunity to declare his intention at a combined meeting of APC Okumagba 1, Ward 11 and Okumagba 2, Ward 12, Warri South Local Government Area to cement modalities for upcoming official gubernatorial declaration of the Deputy Senate President, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege.

Okumagba told the gathering that, “Having contested in 2019, the lessons learnt, added to my leadership experience and a clear blueprint for making the difference in the representation of this constituency, there is no doubt in my mind that I’m the rightful choice for APC as we are desirable of resounding victory that cannot be manipulated in the coming elections.

“I’m equally encouraged by the overwhelming support from leaders and party faithful across the constituency and only hope that such support be demonstrated with commitment to the end with all of us procuring our PVCs to vote and lrt our voted count at the appropriate time.”

He said the journey to fix and properly represent Warri South Constituency 11 in has just begun as “as we all look forward to songs of victory through our party primaries and the general elections.”