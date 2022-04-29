.

By Chinonso Alozie , Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has alleged that the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, in the Department of State Services, DSS, was not allowed to eat more than once a day.

Ejiofor disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, on Friday after they visited Kanu at DSS, detention facility in Abuja, last Thursday.

He said it was part of the complaint by Kanu, during the interaction. Ejiofor added that Kanu’s case was getting worse due to the refusal of the DSS, to allow the IPOB leader to change his clothes despite repeated court orders to do so.

Also Read:

Terrorism charge: Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court

According to the IPOB’s lawyer, “In line with the Court-Ordered guideline, we conducted the routine visit to our indefatigable Client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu at the DSS Headquarters today. Pertinent concerns on legal matters of engaging urgency were frankly discussed with Onyendu, and the outcomes were fruitful.

“Onyendu’s continued use of the same clothing is increasingly worrisome as the DSS personnel have blatantly denied him change of clothing in their usual flagrant disobedience of Court Orders.

“Recall that at the last adjourned date, being the 8th day of April 2022, this issue was raised and the Judge ordered that Onyendu’s clothes should be taken along by the DSS after the proceedings, and should be promptly handed over to him upon their return to the DSS facility.

“Unfortunately, it is utterly disheartening to note that up until the time of our visit today, Onyendu has not been handed those clothes for a change.

“Despite learning an unequivocal directive from His Lordship to the DSS’ lawyer to ensure that the Court Order is obeyed, the DSS in their usual style roundly ignored and treated it with most disdain, as they are yet to comply with this recurrent Court Order, requiring Onyendu’s change of clothing.”

He also alleged that; “We were also, reliably informed by Onyendu that his meals are no longer served regularly. Onyendu barely eats once in a day, and this situation is not helping his deteriorating medical condition.”

“The lawless DSS personnel have remained adamant with how they treat Court orders with levity and disdain, which is unacceptable as no one is above the law anywhere in the world. Be assured UmuChineke that we, in the legal team are not resting on our oars towards ensuring that these infractions are addressed with immediate effect.”

“Consistent with his nature of gratitude, Onyendu thanks you all, millions of his supporters and Ezigbo UmuChineke for relentlessly standing tall, it is not taken for granted by Onyendu. Also, Onyendu specifically requested that I inform you all, that you are in his prayers always too. Above all, he requests that you should all be assured that it will end in VICTORY in no distant time,” IPOB’s lawyer said.

Vanguard News Nigeria