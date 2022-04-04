.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Executive Director of DRUUP, the first indigenously owned cab-hailing company in Kwara State Mr Oluwole Aguda has launched the scheme in Ilorin.

DRUUP, jointly owned by the Kwara state government, according to Aguda,”is owned by Drupp Harmony Ltd as a special purpose vehicle intersecting the business and social interests of Kwara State through their investment arm, Harmony Holdings Ltd and a private sector-led establishment and a few – Drupp Logistics Support Systems.”

He said, “We are today poised to launch a uniquely robust platform where persons, groups, and families can achieve conveyance from one point to another point in Ilorin and in every part of Kwara State safely and affordably.

“We are deploying today, a safe, secure and affordable service that has been extensively crafted with business sustainability in mind.”

He noted that Harmony Holdings Ltd, of Kwara state government,” comes to this plan with a history of experience and boisterous resilience achievable only by purposeful leadership. We are today witnesses to the huge strides being made in the new story of Kwara Express wherein, a once-thriving but flailing business enterprise was revamped and repositioned for commercial success in recent times. “

Aguda also said that”Drupp Logistics within this partnership as well brings technical expertise and forward-thinking initiatives to the venture.

“We are being geared for relentless value and I am glad to welcome you all to the emerging success that we will be. It is on strength of the obvious strengths of this partnership that we approach the future with much confidence.

“We were asked to drive value across the social chain and that has been done increasingly. We have employed Kwarans and engaged Kwarans for business.

” We find great opportunities, not just for commercial ends but for social value for the good people of Kwara State. “

“At this point in global history where economies are under daily threats of survival, it behoves on responsible organisations and governments to expand their outlook to socially beneficial predispositions. “

He recalled that “The process of our emergence has been hewn from careful and deliberate thought, intelligent planning, collaborative development and assiduous dedication to the objectives of Drupp in Kwara.

It’s co-operator of the scheme the Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association of Nigeria, PEDPAN.which he described as a worthy partner,” has proven, within the short span of our mutual collaborations, that meaningful, respectful and well-defined partnerships can exist between cab-hailing platforms and the engine rooms of these platforms – driving partners.”

” PEDPAN has adequately proven to be partners that we can grow together with so far, and so we equally commit to a thriving partnership to drive the industry forward in Kwara State. We will rise together, and pursue our collective dreams together while achieving our entities goals in tow.

He added that, “Drupp is a people-driven business initiative and so we have purposed to provide favourable and fair working conditions for all partners. While we remain perpetually in client service, we moderate that ambition by ensuring that our policies actively capture the interests of our driving partners.

Also speaking, Mr. Femi Oyetunji, the Company Secretary of Harmony Holdings Limited, the umbrella business outfit of the Kwara state government, said that the scheme guaranteed security and competitiveness in the area of affordable pricing.

He said that the idea behind the creation of Drupp was part and parcel of Kwara State government’s plan to provide jobs and add value to people in the state, adding that the government was determined to make the business work.