A party chieftain in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Sunny Nwankego has called on the member representing Sapele Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Felix Anirah not to seek reelection but rather play advisory role in the process.

Nwankego who was addressing journalists yesterday at his office along Ajogodo road in Sapele, also insisted that it defeats all sense of logic for a politician of his age to attempt another round of political contest at a time the general feeling and mood in the country supports a younger candidate”

He noted that Chief Felix Anirah should keep to his campaign promises in 2018 that he was not going to seek reelection after his first tenure.

“He doesn’t need to contest for that position he should be the one advising the youths, If he wants to contest, he should contest for a higher position like the Senate”, adding that other wards should be given opportunity to produce the next House of Assembly member after Ward one has done so for sixteen years.

“For me, Hon Anirah should drop his quest for House of Assembly and support a younger candidate from another ward in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, that will assuage the feelings of stakeholders from the party in Sapele.

He also said the honourable member has not lived up to his promise of building a Secretariat for the party, adding that his decision was not swayed by that,

” He is our father. We are appealing with him to consider this advice and take up advisory role.

On Governorship support, Nwankego said he has already been Sherrified, “Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwo is our next governor come 2023. He has done well and has been able to manage the house and empowered many. He is the type of governor we need. One who can unite Delta. A governor who will continue from where Okowa has stopped”