A mildrama played out at the House of Representatives plenary, yesterday, when the deputy speaker, Mr. Idris Wase, who presided, killed a motion seeking to probe the invasion of a high court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State by some police personnel.

The motion was presented by Serguis Ogun representing Esan North federal constituency of Edo State.The motion was listed as the number 10 item on the paper.

Trouble started when Wase skipped it and moved onto the next one. But Ogun called his attention to the motion that was skipped. Responding, Wase said he deliberately skipped it because Ogun was making noise while plenary was ongoing. But Ogun refuted that, saying he was discussing his motion with his colleague, adding that he wasn’t the only one who has made noise during proceedings.

“My motion is the next listed, I’m here to take it. Mr. Speaker, I know you have the power not to take it,” he said.But the deputy speaker chided him which prompted him to tender an apology to the House afterwards.

Wading into the matter, Chief Whip of the House, Mohammed Monguno picked holes in Ogun’s behaviour and called for sanction to serve as a deterrent to others.But Wase accepted the apologies and rejected the call for sanction.

All this happened before the visiting Ghanaian Parliamentarians, who were in the country to understudy their Nigerian counterparts.

Having accepted the apologies, Wase eventually called Ogun to move his motion.

But when the motion was put a voice vote, the House rejected it, obviously venting their anger on Ogun.

