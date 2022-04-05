Dr. Obioha: My childhood experience changed my world view about less-privileged

By Florence Amagiya

Dr. Esther Obioha holds a BSc in Computer Information Systems and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. She is also a recipient of an honorary Doctorate from CICA University and Seminary, for her philanthropic work. Obioha is an entrepreneur and a humanitarian who impacts the lives of vulnerable people in her community with selfless commitment, using her resources to alleviate the lives of others.

The single mother, who has raised her five children through tertiary institutions remain committed to helping the less fortunate. In 2020, she was honored with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Smart Ambassador Award by the Diligent Care for Creative Intelligence Development. (Award Citation from Brooklyn Borough by Hons Eric. L. Adams.) In this interview, she talks about how wonderful her childhood was, her motivations among many others. Excerpts:

You are arguably a brand in your community in Arondizuogu; how did you manage this?

Well, giving is second nature to me as I grew up in a huge family of givers. It is amazing how it was like in my childhood. All those celebrations, open door cooking and invitations of friends, kindreds and even strangers to the table. Back then, all my fathers wives used cook in front of our house and family, relatives, neighbors and passersby invited to eat in the yearly occasion.

Would you say that your experiences from childhood informed this initiative? Tell us a little about your childhood

First and foremost, I hail from a large polygamous family in Arondizuogu in Imo State, Nigeria. In my family, I was raised and nurtured with so much love and affection. My family was very open-handed and generous to a fault, and I naturally embraced those values as a child until today.

I was born into a tradition of celebration and giving. We have this yearly festival called “Obioha Day” and it is celebrated every December till date. The essence of this tradition is to create and deepen family unity and nurture kindred spirit.

On this yearly celebration called Obioha Day, all the wives cook assorted dishes and delicacies in front of our house and family friends and strangers troop in to partake, nobody is turned away. It is customary for passersby to simply walk in and partake in the merriment.

This noble tradition that started before I was born is still on-going and will never stop. Hence giving is part of my nature and upbringing.

What are your challenges as an entrepreneur and as a woman?

I would not call it a challenge because it is what l enjoy doing. I love to touch lives; I love helping people, I love impacting lives. There are less fortunate people who are struggling to make it in our society. I have noticed that it is my life passion. I would love to leave this world better than I met it.

Although being a woman is a little challenging because you find yourself in a subservient position in our society. A woman works extra hard to scale the hurdle before achieving economic success. But more recently, the governments appear to be doing something to close the economic disparity and wealth gaps by creating opportunities for women to thrive in life.

Women have not always shared equal priority with men in the past but thank God it is getting better today. With increased progressive advocacy empowering women especially in under-developed nations will gain more steam.

Do you have plans to extend your developmental venture and entrepreneurial prowess to your native country Nigeria, knowing that there are lots of people in dire need of such services?

Some of us probably have heard the Igbo proverb or adage “aku lue uno okwu ebie” interpreted as “Charity begins at home”. Yes, I have always believed in helping others regardless of how meagre my resources maybe.

For over 2 years now things have been very difficult, and the Covid-19 pandemic made it worse. Cost of food items have skyrocketed, hence the hunger at home is concerning. Any little assistance goes a long way.

And because of these and more, we have tried by reaching some people like sponsoring some orphanages in Lagos. We have given out toys, food items and even cash donations. Similarly, we have made cash donations at Abuja and Owerri.

Some other assistance in my local community last time included bags of rice, cartons of indomie including vitamins were shared in our village to help relieve the covid-19 hardship. At the height of the pandemic, with the assistance of my children, we made face masks with African wax materials as my own effort to help prevent more people getting sick and possibly dying.

During the pandemic, we purchased sewing machines and made face masks which we gave freely for charity.

Would you mind collaboration with well meaning Nigerians to help out in this initiative?

Collaboration is a great way for NGOs to scale up by partnering with bigger NGOs with name recognition and credibility. Other types of partnership maybe through foundations and respected political leaders. Unfortunately, I have been disappointed severally in the past.

NGOs must ensure the existence of transparency while doing charitable work. But regardless of my past experience, my zeal for helping the poor and needy will never be diminished. Robert Green Ingersoll, a popular American Lawyer, Writer and Orator was the one who said that “We rise by lifting others”.

A lot of similar organizations are abound everywhere even abroad; how have yours and your advocacy stood you out?

Ours have stood us out because we do not only give out food items, we support young adults caught in the web of the criminal legal system by mentoring and connecting them with positive role model to build economic security and personal empowerment and much more.

Any opportunity we have to touch lives we jump on it, regardless how limited our resources may be. My passion is to touch lives and to do my best to help the less fortunate.

In not so many words, can you state in details what you and your organization have done for humanity?

I have been volunteering with my 5 children during disasters, at soup kitchens, sometimes we help to package relief for shipping to third world countries to help displaced people suffering from the ravages of war, other times we save families and their children from malnutrition and starvation.

We have assisted indigent students with school fees too. We have sent money assistance to those in IDP (Internally Displaced Persons) Camps as well.

What do you want the Nigerian government do to help entrepreneur grow their businesses?

I want Nigerian government to help create enabling environment for entrepreneurs to thrive by providing loans, with little or no interest to be paid. Small and Medium size business being the engine that grow local economies should be encouraged.

Invest in agriculture and create sustainable employment for youths and graduates. What are the government doing for the youths? Many complain about lack of jobs for youths and graduates. Imagine not being gainfully employed after passing through the University?

The frustration can lead some to engage in nefarious activities and life of crime. I implore our government and even our First Ladies to help create opportunities for our youths. These youths are the leaders of tomorrow. We should address their issues and welfare before it is too late.

What do you wish to be remembered for?

Well, I wish to be remembered how I made a difference in the lives of the less privileged, people of limited means, in remote communities hunger and malnutrition is very common.

I want my legacy to be that I left this world better than I met it. And that is all that matters and all that counts.

Vanguard News