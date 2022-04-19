By Ezra Ukanwa

AS jostling for the presidential candidacy in Nigeria gets tougher, the South South Advocates, SSA, Monday, advised the dissenting voices of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, not to vilify him, rather applaud him for carrying out developmental policies.

This call was made in a statement signed by the Director General of SSA, Comrade Duke Alamboye, in Abuja.

This is even as Alamboye pointed that Amaechi has the required political capacity and credentials to win the 2023 Presidential election, following series of campaigns structured against the minister’s presidential ambition.

He said: “All of a sudden His Excellency Rotimi Chuibike Amaechi has become a source of unpalatable campaign of calumny. Since he declared his intention to run for the office of the President of Nigeria on April 9, 2022 in Port Harcourt, some elements in the social and conventional media have taken it upon themselves to run down the towering credentials of His Excellency. This to us is uncharitable in a fair democratic contest.