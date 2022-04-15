•Urge NAHCON to remain focused

The Council of Imams and Ulama Kaduna state said it was disturbed that the National Assembly committee on pilgrimage did not appreciate the effort and progress so far made and the ultimate benefit of Hajj savings schemes to Muslims as introduced by the National Hajj Commission and Jaiz bank with the view to making Hajj accessible and easy for all intending pilgrims.



Shaykh Ibrahim Nakaka ànd Dr Yusuf Yakubu Arrigasiyyu , Chairman ànd Secretary General of the Council respectively, in a statement, said



the council was surprised that the National Assembly committee on Pilgrimage has ignored the fact that most Muslims’ Countries in the world have gone far in the implementation of the Hajj scheme and Nigeria need not to be left behind.



“The council advised the National Assembly committee on Pilgrimage to familiarised and aquaint themselves with the workings of the Hajj scheme to enable them make constructive engagement with both the National Hajj Commission and Jaiz Bank to avoid making destructive statements in order to run down the Scheme as lacking transparency and accountability.”

READ ALSO:



“The Council urge NAHCON and the Hajj savings schemes Trust Fund to remained focused and never allow people of no understanding and selfish interest to derail them from making pilgrimage easy for Muslims in Nigeria through the well intending Hajj Saving scheme.”



“The Council appreciate the current leadership of National Hajj commission under Barrister Zikirullah and his management team for their purposeful, transparent and accountable leadership.



The Council prayed Allah to guide them and protect them from the evil of the unknown.