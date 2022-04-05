.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

An Osun state-based Islamic group, Coalition of Muslims for Justice has warned the Nigeria Railway Corporation against inciting religious crisis in the state.

Members of the group, while on peaceful protest around the Oke-Oniti area of the state capital, carried placards with different inscriptions, including; ‘Dont allocate Muslim prayer ground to pastor Bukola Solomon’, ‘Nigeria railway corporation should call Mr Innocent Agbaji to order’, ‘Innocent Agbaji must not instigate religious crisis in our community,’ ‘Muslims love peace but hate injustice’, among others.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Barrister Qosim Odedeji alleged the NRC area manager for Osun and Kwara States, Innocent Agbaji of trying to create a religious crisis by allocating the same parcel of land to an Islamic Society and a Pastor.

He said, “We need to call on the stakeholders to quickly wade in and call the new leadership of Nigeria Railway Cooperation to order and caution them against causing religious war in the state because some people are collaborating with the officials of the Nigeria Railway Corporation using clandestine and illegal means for their pecuniary to hijack the piece of land from the Muslim Community and give one Pastor Bukola Solomon who is known to have encroached on lands around Oke-Onitea, Railway setback, Osogbo building permanent structures on them.

“You will agree with us that this is a high level of insensitivity and an action capable of causing religious unrest. We want to on behalf of the entire Muslim Ummah warn that Muslims will not fold their arms. when a piece of land meant for use as Eid prayer ground is been converted for other use.

“We, therefore, want to call on all stakeholders and lovers of peace to call Mr Innocent Agbaji and his friend to order in the interest of peace”.

Reacting, Agbaji, said “My predecessor allocated the land to two individuals; Lateef Oriade and Bukola Solomon but when I assumed office I revoked the land when the two parties are fighting over the land which led to them beating Railway Corporation police who went there to settle the dispute.

“The land they are fighting over are two separate places which are closer to each other but because of the incessant confrontation by the two parties the management directed that I should revoke the land. They are to use the land temporarily which is causing problems between them. When we see one-on-one I will disclose whether we revoke from the second party”.

Vanguard News Nigeria