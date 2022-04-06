Senate

A Niger Delta group, the Movement for Sustainable Development of the Niger Delta has warned members of the National Assembly not allow themselves become tools in the hands of politicians working against the interest of the region.

According to the group, the dramatic sequence of harassment, incessants issuance of summons and probes targeted towards arm twisting the interventionist agencies to part away with meagre funds meant for the development and empowerment of the people of the region have become worrisome and provocative.

The group, in a statement issued and signed by it’s National Coordinator, Chief Ayibatekena Olodin, warned that instead of searching for cash cows such as the NDDC and the Presidential Amnesty Programme, the National Assembly members should join hands with other Legislators to review the failed security architecture of the Nation and the Economic woes, nationwide black out, rising inflation and killings rather than disturbing the Niger Delta intervention agencies for quick monies.

According to the group,”While we hail and await the decision of President Muhammadu Bihari in the area of improved funding to the NDDC, we urged the duo of Senator Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi (Delta North) and Hon. Tunji Ojo of both the Senate and Federal House of Representatives Committees of the National Assembly to stop the unprovoked use of Legislative power to intimidate and arm twist the NDDC.”

“Despite the fact that we are not out to engage in murky Revelations about the activities of the National Assembly Committees, we are aware that the dramatic sequence of harassment, incessants issuance of summons and probes are targeted towards arm twisting the interventionist agencies to part away with meagre funds meant for the development and empowerment of the people of the region”

“We call on Senator Peter Onyeluka Nwaoboshi (Delta North) and Hon. Tunji Ojo at the National Assembly to desist from their alleged blackmail and childish threats of commencing unending investigations into the activities of the NDDC and the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).For the uptenth time, the people of the Niger Delta have seen beyond their noses and discover that the members of the National Assembly are grossly incompetent and negligent at failing the people of the Niger Delta region and Nigerians at large.”

The group noted that a check showed that despite refusal of the Federal Government to release trillion of funds owed the NDDC, the Akwa Effiog management have managed fairly in paying reccurent expenditures and achievable offset payments of projects owed past and present contractors of the commission.

“Unlike the few months past, Effiong Akwa have domes arguably well in quietly working and improving the lives of the people of the region through empowerment and redeemable payment for jobs done. It is now left for the President Muhammadu Buhari led leadership to assist by releasing the needed fund to instigated improved economic activities in the region.”

“Unlike his predecessors, Barr. Effiong Akwa has been paying for some of the executed projects. He has been effectively and efficiently piloting the affairs of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). You don’t need to know him personally for him to pay you. As long as you have done your job, and your file has been processed by the NDDC officials, he approves your payment and everyone in the Niger Delta region knows this, contractors are unanimously pleased with his performance and are united behind him.”

“Should the members of the National Assembly continue in their alleged blackmail of the Amnesty Programme, we will not hesitate to use the legal system against them, and mobilize the people across the Niger Delta region to protest against their blackmail and intimidations, and where possible, make public all their associates records of unexecuted contracts allocated to them in the past and not executed.”

“We are aware that these politicians are without shame or the fear of God and would want to engage in unending extortion of monies allocated to the Commission for the development of the region.”