Djibril Diallo, President and CEO of the African Renaissance and Diaspora Network (ARDN), has continued to build and expand his legacy on a global level.

A citizen of Senegal, Dr.Diallo holds a Ph.D in Linguistics, Education and Communications from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London, as well as certificates from University of Nottingham and a degree in modern languages and education from University of Dakar, Senegal

The African advocate was recently named the commencement speaker and honorary degree recipient for Webster University’s 103rd Commencement, to be held May 13-14, 2022.

“Djibril Diallo has spent his career encouraging young people, advocating for international human rights, building partnerships and networks that focus on the need for all of us to engage the world’s most critical issues and challenges. His life and career embody the values of individual excellence and global citizenship, aligning well with Webster University’s mission”, said Chancellor Elizabeth (Beth) Stroble.

On his recent nomination for the award, Diallo who has a distinguished career in international relations, diplomacy and human development, particularly in advocacy for issues affecting the African continent and victims of the AIDS epidemic, said:” Its a great honour, a credit for my continous efforts in bringing light to our beloved continent, Africa”.

“Having served as Special Advisor to the Executive Director of UNICEF from 1986 to 1994 and as Director of Communications for UNDP from 1995 to 2005, I set up different programmes for the development and implementation of public awareness campaign beyond Africa”.

“I believe in the African Dream,a United Nations that will attract global audiences”.

Speaking on the objectives of ARDN and his position as the president, he said “ARDN’s global “Pathway to Solutions” is a special project for the United Nations and it aims to popularize the Sustainable Development Goals and spread the goodwill of the United Nations.

“As the president, I have had close consultation and collaboration with partners including the United Nations system ,Governments, Civil Society Organizations, the Private Sector as well as the worlds of Sports and Cultures”.

Dr.Diallo’s continued work at the global level has been a remarkable amplifier of emotions and pride for people from the African continent and the Diaspora.