By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Friday, said the dissolution of Nigeria is not the solution to mirage of problems confronting the country for now.

Onuesoke however said the country could be great again “only if the citizens are ready to make their political and community leaders accountable for the positions being occupied”.

He told Nigerians to also ensure that the 2023 general elections are free and fair for credible people to emerge. Hear him: “See, dissolution is not the solution as the same mindset will permeate no matter what nations emerge.

“The way out is a proper civil society that can hold their leaders accountable and ask that the legislature be part-time and they be paid per diem.

“The people must also ensure that elections are free and fair that way they can vote out bad leaders. I repeat, dissolution of Nigeria will not solve any problem”.

Speaking further, Onuesoke said: “I am appealing to the leadership of the various political parties to be accountable to their members by ensuring transparent and inclusive primaries”.

He added that only transparent primaries would throw up acceptable and credible candidates, saying that; “such will help solve the nation’s challenges”.