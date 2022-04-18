By Dapo Akinrefon

The 2015 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Umanah Umanah, yesterday, urged the national leadership to restore the Augustine Ekanem-led leadership of the party.

Umanah, who is presently the Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, lamented that those he described as ‘food is ready politicians’ were the ones behind the factional crisis in the state chapter of the party.

Speaking against the background of the endorsements and commendations poured on Senator John Akpanudoedehe by party leaders at the reception for the former national secretary, weekend, Umana said: “I am not surprised at the very warm way you have turned out to receive our son. He made us very proud, there is no question about that. I believe that he made Akwa Ibom proud because he served meritoriously as the National Secretary of our party. It is the first time we have had somebody from Akwa Ibom ascend that position at the national level.

“Our leader, Atuekong Don Etiebet, briefed you very comprehensively. And I will like to add my voice to say that on status quo we stand. Because as leaders of the party in Akwa Ibom, we are law-abiding.

“We have been advised by the lawyer to Akpanudoedehe as to what the status quo means. That is why we will continue to recognise Augustine Ekanem as the state chairman of our party.”

Calling on the national leadership to toe the path of rule of law, Umana said: “We will like to appeal to the national leadership of our party that they should please save us from this distraction so that we can focus on the task ahead, which is to win Government House in 2023.

“Some of these people, you know they don’t know what we have suffered from 2015. They came when dinner had been served. Some of us were in the kitchen but when the food was ready, they took over, they pushed all of us out.

“But we have determined that we will restore our party to the path of glory, because the antics of this people may lead to a situation where we may have no candidate in Akwa Ibom, and they will not care.

“So, we are appealing to the national leadership to look into this matter.

“And the congress that was properly conducted, there is a video, the chairman who was designated to handle the congress by the party, Alhaji Banky Sheriff, we have him on tape, on video announcing the results for goodness sake.”

“He petitioned the IGP, the Director SSS that his signature was forged. We cannot run the party on the basis of criminality, we cannot. And that is why all of these leaders you find here are determined that we will stand on the truth. I cannot be playing that video in my house and see Ekanem being declared winner by Banky Sheriff to conduct the primaries here and somebody else suddenly becomes the chairman.

“I congratulate my brother, he is a man of capacity, he is the Caterpillar of Akwa Ibom politics, when he moves the ground will shake. So, they are afraid because they know he is a caterpillar, my brother God will be with you, and may God bless APC.”

