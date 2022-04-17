By Chinasa Afigbo

At first, it was news of celebrity marriage clashes raving blogs and tabloids until April 9th when the death of the passionate gospel musician, Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu, blew the internet with shocking revelations behind her unfortunate death.

As a crusader of the Christian faith and one who lit the hope of believers with her cherubic vocals, it was and still is hard to believe that her opulent virtues were nothing but a dreary halo in the horror of domestic violence.

Now women who are victims of the same misery are speaking up, with wives of clergymen in the scene. An uproar that “for better for worse” is not in the face of domestic violence; or anything that deliberately engenders life; unless death becomes a personal victory.

The internet, in the past one week, has been filled with various unimaginable stories on domestic violence—Nigerian women are speaking up like never before, while some are calling off weddings over abusive courtships.

It is hurting to say that the death of the Gospel artiste is engineering the recent agitations against domestic violence in a society that had long desensitized its damaging effects. But why did it take the demise of Osinachi to trigger these women, and how do we make women more outspoken on domestic violence?

Last year in Lagos, the state government recorded a total of 10,007 reported cases of domestic violence, including sexual abuse, executed between May 2019 to August 2021. This figure only covers a small fraction of domestic violence incidents that go unreported in a highly populated state/country. That also indicates that most victims are yet to let their ordeals known.

Skuki Peeshaun, an online relationship coach and author of Amazon Bestseller ‘Make Him Worship You’ says, he had thought that women with low self-esteem were the ones who remained in abusive relationships until he noticed that even women with great self-esteem who were very successful in their careers are also victims.

“I knew then that the issue of domestic violence should be a PUBLIC CONVERSATION but mostly a PERSONAL DECISION,” he says.

“When a woman falls in love with a man, she experiences such a good feeling that even when things start to go sour, she hangs in there hoping that those sunshine days would return.

I would have said some women stay because they are scared of what society would say, and yes, that exists on one hand. But we also have situations where everyone would be begging the woman to leave an abusive man, but she would tune the world out and remain.” So why do some women have a tolerant attitude to domestic violence?

Peeshaun says it is because, the women courageous enough to leave abusive relationships do not have more public conservation on how life has been after leaving.

So it is more or less that these women would rather tolerate the abuse than face the unknown outside.

According to an article in Forbes (2010), most women leave and return to abusive relationships due to the inability to deal with their finances individually. Also, children may make it difficult to leave because of the financial challenges involved in child development.

“The most effective way would be through the voices of women who have moved on from abusive relationships. These women should come out and speak on how they did it”, Peeshaun says. “It would be more effective if they are open about their vulnerabilities and how hard it was at the start, instead of just trying to sound like they had some superpowers. We need to let these women know that they can not lose by being on their own. It would not be easy at first, but life always has a way of compensating a cheated woman/mother, always!”

Peeshaun added that men are included and should start having discussions and reprimanding themselves. “Men really need to go hard on any man who abuses his woman. And while we play our part in abhorring this “disgusting taboo”, the government needs to enact legal consequences against the crime of domestic violence….there is so much panic already among the feminine gender, we can’t continue this way.”