Jokes on Bianca Ojukwu’s ‘dirty’ slap on Governor Willie Obiano’s wife were still trending in Nigeria when a similar scene played out at the Oscars early this week.

This year’s ceremony was overshadowed by a controversial incident which saw actor Will Smith slap host Chris Rock. March, 17, 2022. Bianca Ojukwu couldn’t stomach the ‘dirty’ words the wife of the former governor, Ebele Obiano, reigned on her at Professor Charles Soludo’s inauguration as governor of Anambra State and unleashed a ‘dirty’ slap on her. Famous Hollywood actor, Smith couldn’t take the jokes on his wife at the Oscars and walked up the stage to infamously reenact the scene between Bianca and Ebele. Here’s everything to know about the altercation:

It’s one of the most watched and celebrated evenings of the year, when Hollywood’s finest descend the red carpet and later take to their seats to learn who has impressed the Academy in the year’s film offerings. Considered one of the most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, many A-list actors hope to one day secure nomination in their screen career. However only a lucky few walk away with the golden Oscar trophy.

Actor Will Smith was one such lucky nominee at the Oscars 2022, for his role in ‘King Richard’ released late last year. But while the “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” star did scoop the award, a rather shocking drama with Oscars host Chris Rock has been the focus of social media scrutiny.

Why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

Actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock because of a joke he made about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said to the Oscars audience seated in the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, comparing Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore’s “G.I. Jane” character, who had a buzz cut in the 1997 film.

50-year-old Jada seemed visibly annoyed, rolling her eyes at the comment. But it was husband Will Smith who decided to take action. Smith promptly stood up and took to the stage, slapping Rock across the face in front of a visibly shocked crowd.

A noticeably shocked Chris tried to brush off the encounter. Rubbing his cheek, he said: “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me.” Will then returned to his front row seat and shouted “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth”.

It appears that he was not impressed with the comedian’s remark that Jada’s shaved haircut was reminiscent of famous film character G.I Jane. Jada has been openly suffering with hair loss, Alopecia since 2018. A condition which can cause baldness.

Will Smith apologises

Will Smith has since shared a public apology to Chris Rock via Instagram – one day on from the altercation. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he wrote. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I’m embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Will described his behaviour as “unacceptable” and “inexcusable”. He added that he “reacted emotionally” to the joke about his wife’s medical condition.

He went on to further apologise to the Academy and his fellow acting nominees. Reiterating the same apology he shared on the night while accepting his award for Best Actor – 15 minutes after the altercation with Chris Rock.

Looking visibly tearful, he shared: “I want to apologise to the Academy, I want to apologise to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment.

Though he immediately apologised to the Academy and audience, he failed to mention Chris. Or issue an apology to him at the time.

The 53-year-old won the award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, in the film King Richard. It tells the tale of Serena and Venus Williams and the tennis stars’ upbringing.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” Smith continued. “In this time in my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do.” He added that “Love makes you do crazy things,” seemingly in reference to his behaviour and offering an explanation as to why he slapped Chris Rock.

Will also mentioned a remark by fellow actor Denzel Washington. This was shared with him during the break between the incident and Will receiving the award. He relayed: “Be careful at your highest moment… that’s when the devil comes for you”

The Academy reacts…

In their latest statement, The Academy claimed that they asked Will Smith to leave the ceremony following the slap but the star “refused”. They added that their Board of Governors had now started disciplinary proceedings against the actor for what they considered to be “inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behaviour” which compromised “the integrity of the Academy”.

“At the next board meeting on 18 April, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions,” the statement clarified.

In a prior statement – released a day after the incident – the Academy first announced their intention to launch a formal review. “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show,” it read.

This was a development from their initial statement, released on the night that failed to mention Smith and simply stated they do not “condone violence of any form”.

The Academy came under criticism for this initial public response, with some arguing it did not do enough to immediately address the on-screen assault.

“You watched and broadcast a live assault to millions of people around the world, then awarded a man who committed said assault immediately afterwards without removing him from the building or having him arrested for the crime,” one Twitter user replied. “That’s the definition of condoning the violence.”

American comedian Rosie O’Connell also directly responded to The Academy’s tweet. “Then why did you do NOTHING ?,” she wrote.

I’m still processing what happened —Chris Rock

According to comedian Chris Rock, he’s “still processing” the event in question. He also admitted to not being quite ready to talk about it as yet. But when ready, he’ll do so both seriously and in his signature comedy style.

“I don’t have a bunch of s*** to say about that, so if you came here for that..,” Rock said to the audience at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre, kicking off his Ego Death tour. He reiterated that he “had written a whole show before this weekend”.

“I’m still processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that s***,” he added. “It’ll be serious. It’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

Despite the altercation, it has been shared that Chris Rock has decided to not press charges against Will Smith. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed as such in a statement after the ceremony:

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” the LAPD told Variety. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Jada Pinkett Smith reacts…

Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith – the target of Chris’ joke – has not directly addressed the controversy and public furore since the incident took place. However, the Girls Trip actress did share a cryptic Instagram post two days later which simply said: “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it”.

Jada first shared her Alopecia diagnosis in May 2018 during an open chat on her Facebook series Red Table Talk: “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, am I going bald?’’

