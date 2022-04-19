…as the publication marks 10th anniversary with ‘Hall of Fame Awards’

The Chairman Diamond Leeds Ltd, High Chief Kenneth Ifekudu Agbalanze has featured on the cover of one of the leading quarterly magazines in Nigeria, Eminent Magazine.

This comes as the publication concludes plans to mark its 10th anniversary in the newsstand with conferment of award on eminent personalities who have contributed to the improvement of humanity and society.

Agbalanze, a notable philanthropist has in over a decade ago managed Diamond Leeds Ltd, a giant in the Nigerian Federal construction industry.

The decision of the editorial board of the magazine to feature him on the cover page is borne out of the need to inspire others with his story of humility, philanthropy, hard work and resilience which has launched him to stardom.

Publisher of the magazine, Uchenna Obizoba Henry said Eminent Magazine is poised to recognising hard work and merit, which is why it has carefully selected awardees based on merit.

The 10th anniversary and award ceremony is scheduled to take place at Sandralia Hotel Abuja on 19th June at 4:00pm.

Among those to be honoured include, Amb Prof Chigozie Nwolisa, Obi Cubana, Onowu Umudioka, Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Chairman, Wardoff blu Hotel, Obi Etelson, Engr Emeka Ezeh, Okpuluisizuora Ogbunike, Nwa Jesus, Hon Edozie Aroh, Epi Global, President OFU MMA, CEO Betro Furnitures, CEO Helen Penny Group and many more.