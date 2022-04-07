.

By Steve Oko

The Comrade Uchenna Madu-led Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra, MASSOB, has advised the South-East Governors to immediately set up a security committee to interface with all the leadership of pro -Biafra organizations to find solutions on how peace and security of life and property could be restored in Igbo land.

According to MASSOB, only open-hearted discussions with aggrieved youths in the region and sincere commitment to addressing their genuine concerns would end the growing insecurity in the region.

MASSOB in a statement by its National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, urged South-East Governors to quickly start such processes before the 2023 elections get underway.

The statement made available to Vanguard read: “MASSOB wishes to draw the attention of Igbo leaders mostly the Governors that every pro-Biafra group is important both known and unknown. They must be involved in this peacebuilding and negotiation.”

MASSOB observed that “a just father will always carry all his children along without discrimination. Igbo youths are very angry now”

The group appealed to the armed groups and those involved in the burning of government and public properties to rethink, as their actions are destabilizing the economy of Ndigbo.

“They should know that whoever that killed his own brother is not a hero, (Onye gbulu nwa nne ya abulo dike)

“The self-determination struggle for the restoration of Biafra should not be to attack Ndigbo. MASSOB as a pioneer father in the current Biafra struggle will always promote and pursue and adhere to Igbo interest.

“MASSOB wishes to make it clear that all the armed groups agitating for the liberation of Biafra are not criminals but freedom fighters, but those who are working for politicians to destroy Igbo land are the real criminals.”

