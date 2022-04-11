.

At the risk of repeating oneself, dialogue and not violence is the only vehicle that will lead us to our desired destination, Governor Hope Uzodimma said.

There is no evidence in history to show that any race can ever become great through violence or self-destruction and when a man begins to urinate into a well which he drinks from, it only proves that he is on a suicide mission. I think that as a people who have suffered and endured a brutal past, we should be wiser than that”.

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has once again reiterated his position that violence, criminality and destruction are not and can never be the way out or way to go in addressing the concerns of Ndi Igbo in Nigeria.

The Governor made this assertion at the grand reception held in honour of Prof. George Obiozor, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at the Government House Banquet Hall on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

“No one in Nigeria would deny the fact that Ndi Igbo are zealous, patriotic and committed to the oneness of Nigeria. All that the Igbos demand from Nigeria is a level-playing field for all of us to operate and compete. Simply put, Ndi Igbo want justice and equity for all Nigerians, no more, no less”, he stated.

While speaking, Gov. Uzodimma harped that it is already clear from all indications that the Igbo people had cried enough about marginalization and that it was time for the political class in Nigeria to wipe the tears of Ndi Igbo and that the political class who made sure that the people of the South-West produced the President of the country in 1999 are still active and can do same for Ndi Igbo.

“Most of the patriots who engineered the plan that made the South West produce the Presidential candidates for the then two major political parties in 1999 are still alive and active in Nigerian politics today. That same underlying love for the country that inspired them to do what they did for the people of the South West in 1999 should inspire them to do the same for the South East in 2023”, Gov. Uzodimma said.

In attendance were Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Amaechi, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, a frontline PDP presidential aspirant, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Prof. ABC Nwosu, former Minister of Health, and Prof. Maurice Iwu, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lady Victoria Akanwa, a former commissioner in the old Imo State during the Second Republic; General Ike Nwachukwu, former Minister of External Affairs; Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu, former PDP National Vice Chairman, Southeast; Chief Ikedi Ohakim, former governor of Imo State; former Senate President, Chief Adolphus Wabara; Chief Nnia Nwodo, immediate past President General of Ohanaeze; and his predecessor, Chief Gary Enwo-Igariwey; former chairman of the Police Service Commission, Chief Simon N. Okeke; former Chief of Army Staff, General Azubuike Ihejirika; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr Uche Ogah; Senator Frank Ibezim, Hon. Chike Okafor, a member of the House of Representatives, also graced the event.

Also in attendance were former Chairman, Southeast Council of Traditional rulers, Eze Cletus Ilomuanya; Chairman Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze E. C. Okeke; Imo State Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku; Secretary to Imo State Government (SSG), Chief Cosmas Iwu; Ohanaeze Secretary-General, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, among several others.