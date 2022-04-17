The Chief of Training and Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj.-Gen Adeyemi Yekini, says the military will not rest until the killers of 15 villagers at Tiortyu, a community in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue, are apprehended.

Yekini, who served as the first Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), said he was at Tiortyu to commiserate with the residents of the village over the killing of its residents.

Speaking to journalists on at the scene of the 15 slain villagers at Tiortyu, he assured the public that those who carried out the heinous crime would be apprehended and served justice.

He was accompanied by the Commander, Operation Whirl Stroke, Maj.-Gen Kevin Aligbe and other top officers of the unit.

Yekini regretted the attack but assured the people that no stone would left unturned until the perpetrators were brought to justice.

He described the perpetrators as bandits and said it was prematured to conclude they were herders.

“Those that carried out the attacks must be tracked and brought to justice and for me, justice means neutralising them,” he said.

In an earlier address to the community leaders, the army chief, appealed to the residents to return to their homes and resume their normal business activities.

He assured them that no such attacks would be repeated in the area but advised them to report all suspicious movements to the security agents.

Also speaking, Aligbe said that the military would do its best to ensure those behind the attacks were found and advised them to report all suspected people to security personnel.

Also speaking, the traditional ruler of Shitile community in Tiortyu, Chief Sabastine Hule, commended the federal government for its prompt response in sending the high-power delegation for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

He said that with the assurances from the Defence Headquarters, the fleeing residents would return home.

The News Agency of Nigeria Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tiortyu village, situated along Makurdi-Gboko highway, was attacked by gunmen, who killed 15 residents, an action that was condemned by the state government and other corporate entities both within and outside the state.

