By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has urged the Surveyors Council of Nigeria, SURCON, to develop the country’s geospatial data for economic development.

Fashola stated this when he inaugurated the 59-member Council drawn from all states of the federation and the FCT as well as some universities across Nigeria that would pilot the affairs of the Council for the next three years, in Abuja.

According to him, the Council is saddled with the responsibility to improve the quality of the nation’s geospatial data that will foster economic prosperity in the country.

He said, “We know how important geo spatial data is to the development of any society, the more you have, the richer you become. This is the importance of your appointment in determining those who will play in the field of developing and harvesting the spatial data to help on how our life will be like tomorrow. It is a task of national building.

“I want to urge the new members on how we can improve the quality and quantity of geospatial data that is available. Our marine water is going to increase, these are matters that are directly connected to our future prosperity, security, happiness and development.

“We are serving to develop Nigeria’s human capital and helping to prepare the next generation of people who will take over from us. Just as some people were sitting in that council in a different year to make sure that the body was developed to where it is today. This people have gone and it is now our time to prepare the next generation.

“I want you to remember this, the story of Nigeria is prosperity that depends sorely on quality of the human capital. What kind of people are we going to produce, what skills will they have, what problems can they solve.”

Fashola further called on the Council to invest and develop the human capital in the field in order to fulfil and prepare the next generation of surveyors.

In his remarks, the newly inaugurated President of SURCON, Clement Nwadichie, assured the Minister that the Council would ensure an effective, efficient and qualitative Council that would serve with diligence and commitment in the next three years.