Nigerian Army Special Forces of Operation Hadin Kai have killed scores of Boko Haram and the Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists following the storming of 13 camps of the terrorists in Sambisa Forest in the North East of Borno State.

Source disclosed that the terrorists were eliminated after a crushing intrusion into their enclaves in a week-long Operation by the troops of 402 Special Forces Brigade under the second phase of Operation Desert Sanity.

A Competent Military Source said the troops successfully cleared the terrorists hideouts at Gargash, Bula Musaye, Bula Moruye, Bula Dalo, Landarari, Kote, Yamut, Bomari, jere, Dipchari, Boroshe and Darejimal, in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state.

“During the fighting patrol to clear the general areas, the troops encountered resistance from the terrorists but overpowered and neutralised scores of them forcing many of them to surrender while the surviving terrorists retreated and fled the scene with bullets wounds”.

Counter Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad , Zagazola Makama while confirming the offensive the troops successfully cleared the terrorists adding that, “The terrorists left behind over 500 women and children including their families and those that they forcefully abducted.

The source said that one of the the rescued victims included, Hajja Fusambe, a mother of popular dreaded Boko Haram Commander known as Alhaji Ari Hajja Fusambe, who was taken to Sambisa forest by her son since 2014.

The Sources added that 50 more trapped women and children surrendered in the early hours of Wednesday to troops of 21 Special Forces Brigade Bama, where they will be profiled and undergo rehabilitation.

Meanwhile in continuation of the offensive, troops also neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists including the Amir & spiritual head of Galta during an aggressive clearance operation around Manjo Ali Qere in Borno State on Thursday 28 April 2022.

