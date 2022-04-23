By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A middle age man was yesterday morning rescued from committing suicide at NASFAT area, along Airport, road Ilorin having lost his job and help was not forthcoming from anywhere.



The state police command therefore urged residents to avoid committing suicide even in the face of depression because if the person survives the attempt, it is punishable under the law. The man identified as Olayinka Owolabi from Osun State was said to be heavily depressed and so decided to commit suicide as the only way out.



One of the neighbours who spoke with Saturday Vanguard said that some good samaritans sighted him afar while he was preparing to hang himself.



“Two women who were passing by saw him with a rope tying it on the tree and therefore stood to see what he was trying to do. It was at the point of dragging a nearby stool that they suspected that he wanted to commit suicide following which they raised alarm and some men around ran to take him away from the spot, “said Amuda Aliyu who spoke with Saturday Vanguard.



Contacted, Spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incident in a statement later made available to journalists in Ilorin.

According to the statement, “passers-by sighted what looked like a man hanging on a tree very close to the main road at NAFSAT area along checking point bus stop, Ilorin. His report at the Police Station elicited a quick response by policemen that rushed to the scene, the rope around the neck of the victim was loosened. He was rescued and rushed to Tobi Hospital,Taiwo Ilorin where he is responding to treatment.



“On interrogation after regaining consciousness, the man who was later identified as Olayinka Segun Owolabi ‘m’ of No 54, Ile Alagbede Abutu Oyan,Odo -Otin L.G.A Osun State, stated that, he was tired of life, having lost his job, lost both parents, no help was forthcoming from anywhere without any assurance of the next meal prompted him to decide to end his life.”



The Commissioner of Police, Cp Tuesday Assayomo in the statement advised citizens against taking one’s life. The CP reiterated that any attempt to take one’s life, apart from being against God’s injunction, is also a crime punishable by law if the offender survives the attempt.

