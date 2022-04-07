By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri: Delta Plus diagnostics, a top rate laboratory centre has been commissioned in Warri, Delta state at the RA Shell housing estate, Ogunu to provide cancer screening, DNA , liver, kidney function tests and several others

At the colourful commissioning ceremony , the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of one of the partners of the laboratory, ND Western limited, an oil and gas exploration and production company, Mr Eberechukwu Oji said the laboratory is equipped with state of the art facilities to provide quality medical laboratory services for hospitals , health management organisations and the entire country.

He lauded other partners of the project for the dream come through.

He said some of the other partners were Nigerian Petroleum Development company, NPDC, Independent Petroleum Producers Group, IPPG, and Katchey laboratories limited

Oji further said the diagnostic centre would also serve the need of medical research community in the country, adding that the place will reduce overseas travel to access critical diagnostic services.

Some services to be provided at the laboratory include COVID 19 test , Tumor markers, cancer screening, tests, HIV viraload, HBV detection ,HPV detection, STD panel, respiratory panel, hepatitis b test, tuberculosis test, gene expression, miRNA profiling, protein therma shift, high resolution melt, HRM, SNP genotype, DNA test, Oncology, liver and kidney function test , fertility testing and many more .

In their separate speeches, Chairman Board of Directors, ND Western, Mr Samuel Dossou-Aworet and the Chief Executive officer, Katchey company limited , Mrs Kate Isa spoke glowingly of the diagnostic centre.

Kate on her part stressed on the high quality digital science laboratory equipment in the place, adding that the place will close up the gap in laboratory service in the south south region and the country at large.

Managing Director of NPDC, Ali Muhammad Zarah , Mr Sunday Okunbor and several other speakers lauded the Delta Plus diagnostics, stressing that the modern and digital equipment in the place will enable clinics have accurate medical data.