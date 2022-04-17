The people of Aniocha South local government area of Delta state and the Local Government chairman MrJude Chukwuweike have commended the supervising councilor for environment in the local government council Comr Chidi Ikediashi for the two-day free medical outreach organised by his foundation.

The two days medical outreach took place at Ubulu Okiti Heath centre in Aniocha South local government area of the state and recorded over 1000 residents who benefited from free testing, blood pressure checks, eye checks, blood sugar checks, and other services.

According to the Local Government chairman, this kind gesture should be commended at all levels to encourage other political appointees to emulate and initiate projects.

While the founder of the foundation in remarks said the purpose of free medical outreach is to meet the health needs of Deltans.

He noted that the free medical services will cut across all the local government areas in Delta state.

Chidi who engaged the services of Anioma Medical Professionals which comprises doctors from Delta North to carry out the project said he will be engaging more medical practitioners in other parts of the state.

During the outreach, elderly men and women, youths, and children who received the free medical services applauded Chidi Ikediashi Foundation for coming to their rescue.

They narrated how their health challenges have affected their farming activities and daily living.

Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor Mr. Ossai Ovie Success also commended Chidi Ikediashi for carrying out the laudable healthcare services to his people.