A foremost aspirant for the Delta South Senatorial district in the oil-rich state on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr Sylvester Onoyona, has taken his campaign for nomination as the senatorial flag bearer of the district to the grass root as he consults with party leaders across the eight local government areas that make up the district.

Onoyona, who was elated by the response of the people, said his consultation metamorphosed into a carnival of sort as the people turned up em mass across the eight LGA in a mass mobilisation of the people.

For the Isoko-born successful real estate mogul turned politician, the general consensus among the four blocs of the district: Urhobo, Isoko, Ijaw and Itsekiri is that he (Dr Onoyona) should become the next senator.

This development, he stated in his account of the tour across the senatorial zone, goes to show that the people have come to the realisation that the contemporary Delta South Senatorial district needs a transformative representation to meet up with its peers in other parts of the country.

The first interface was held at the Wellington Hotel, Effurun, with the party chairmen from the eight LGAs present, accompanied by a large crowd of party faithful, who pledged to embark on a house-to-house and door-to-door campaign for his candidacy.

The local governments represented were: Warri South, Warri North, Warri South-West, Patani and Bomadi. Others are: Bututu, Isoko South and Isoko North.

At the Effurun meeting, Onoyona reeled out his manifestos christened: “social contract with my people,” to include social justice, equity, massive empowerment and capacity building for the youths, care for the elderly, provision of health care facilities, education for all especially the girl child, poverty alleviation through micro-credit schemes…

According to Onoyona, his programmes were carefully selected to ensure a new lease of life for his constituents and through the instrumentalities of quality representation, welfare and poverty alleviation programmes, and visionary leadership, maintaining he was sure they are all achievable within a short while.

“We shall establish a community-based feedback system where people meet among themselves and form a decision, transmit it through a channel to our officials and for onward consideration and actions immediately. Apart from enhancing Legislative duties, it will give everyone a sense of belonging.

“I am going to the Senate to represent the entire people of Delta south and not myself, therefore, their input into my legislative decision making will be of positive impact. Therefore, we are all together in this. A mandate for me is a mandate for all,” Onoyona stated as he congratulated the newly elected national officers of the APC led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Speaking at the occasion earlier, was Hon. Okiemute Essien, a former member of Delta State House of Assembly and a chieftain of the APC from Isoko land, noted that the nomination and election of Dr Onoyona will be a boost to the party because of his positive energy, likeability factors and leadership qualities, which are very vital in the coming elections.

Essien explained that Onoyona’s participation in the Delta South Senatorial race has energized and motivated the party and the youths spurring their sense of participation in the coming election in 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria