The Police Command in Delta has scheduled the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for indigenes of the state seeking recruitment into the Nigeria Police constables for April 20.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta Command, Mr Ari Ali, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Warri.

Ali said that the exercise would commence at 9.20 a.m. at West Gate CBT, Nnebisi Road, Asaba, and advised the candidates to abide by COVID-19 protocols.

He also urged the candidates to come with their NIN slip and the invitation letter printed from the website.

“Delta police command wishes to inform indigenes of the state that the Nigeria police, in collaboration with Police Service Commission, will be concluding the ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise nationwide.

Also Read:

“The CBT for indigenes of Delta is scheduled to hold on April 20 at 0920hours at West Gate CBT, by WEMA Bank, Nnebisi Road, Asaba.

“However, only successful candidates are to appear for the examination. Candidates, who participated in the screening exercise, are advised to log on to https://policerecruitment.gov.ng.

“Candidates are to come with their NIN slip and the invitation letter printed from the website,” he said

While wishing the candidates success in the exercise, Ali assured them of maximum security.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria