By Paul Olayemi

A frontline Politician and a Senatorial aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) vying to represent Delta Central, Olorogun Barr John Nani, this week said the era of godfatherism especially in Delta Central is over, insisting that the PDP will win the 2023 elections convincingly .

Nani who stole the show with his teeming crowd of followers at the PDP Mega Rally at Ughelli Stadium, noted that Delta Central Senatorial District is for the party taking in the forthcoming election, and with him on the ballot, it will be a walkover for the party.

The grassroot mobilizer whose supporters came from the 8 local government areas of Delta Central dominated the stadium, said that he is enjoying massive support from the people because they love him as a former youth leader and as someone close to the people.

Speaking to a team of journalists at the stadium, the immediate past Director of Finance and Administration, on the board of DESOPADEC, said: “the marmot crowds you see following me today is a testimony that the people want me to represent them at the senate.

“It shows who has the support of the people, one thing is to win the party’s primary, it’s another thing is to win the election, if you win the primary and the people didn’t want or support you, you will fail, but that is not my case because the people are yearning for me to serve them at the Senate, hence you saw huge supporters following me today.

“One thing is also clear, that democracy is a system of government that allows the people to choose who represents them, hence the time of imposition is gone; the era where one man will impose candidates on the people is over.

“From the huge crowd you saw today is clear that I am the candidate of the people and that is why you saw the massive crowd following me, because the people want me, it’s a show of solidarity for my candidacy.

“And I am confident that I will emerge victorious with the support of the people and God because I anchored my aspiration on God who is the captain of my ship, He will lead me to the Senate,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nani only contending aspirant who is allegedly banking on the support of the godfather strolled into the venue alone, a situation that made PDP faithful speculate that the godfather might have dumped him.