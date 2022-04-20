.

By Festus Ahon

Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum has expressed shock over the demise of Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe who died in London on Tuesday at the age of 73.

Briefing newsmen after an emergency meeting of the forum hosted by its Chairman and Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, the Obi of Abavo, HRM Uche Irenuma, decried that Senator Patrick Osakwe died at a time when his wealth of experience was most needed.

HRM Irenuma who is the Vice Chairman of the Forum, described the late Senator Patrick Osakwe as a thorough bred politician who contributed greatly towards the development of the Delta North Senatorial District when he represented the district at the National Assembly from 1999 to 2003.

He said: “We have lost a distinguished Politician and an illustrious son of Delta North who made enormous contributions to the growth and development of our Senatorial district, Delta State and Nigeria.

“The late Senator Patrick Osakwe was a lawmaker par excellence, philanthropist, elder statesman and successful businessman.

“Distinguished Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe will be missed by all of us. On behalf of our families, subjects, we mourn with the family of the late distinguished Senator Patrick Enebeli Osakwe on the demise of their father.

“It is our prayer that God should grant his immediate family the strength to bear the rather this great loss. We also pray God to grant his soul eternal rest in His bosom until we meet to part no more.”