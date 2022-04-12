Edejeghwro

By Etop Ekanem

Delta State governorship hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Sir Bright Edejewhro, yesterday, appealed to delegates across the 25 local government area of the state to take him as their preferred candidate during the party primaries.

Edejewhro, who made this statement when he visited Ekpan, Uvwie local government area Ward 9/10, said he would consolidate on the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, if elected as the next governor of Delta State come 2023.

Addressing PDP delegates at Ekpan ward 9/10, Edejewhro commended the chiefs, youths, women and leaders of Ekpan community for the show of solidarity and supports since he indicated his interest for the governorship of the state.

Edejeghwro said he was once a councillor, from there he became the leader of the Legislative Arm, Chairman of Uvwie local government council and then to Commissioner in Delta State, adding that he had decided to run for the governorship of this state after he has sought the face of God for his ambition.

His words: “I have come to seek and appeal to all the delegates not to be confused but to give their votes to me during the goevrnorship primary because God has confirmed me as the next governor of Delta State.

“I am the youngest PDP aspirant vying for the governorship seat of the state. I am not dragging the governorship with anybody but they are the ones dragging it with me.

“Deltans need energetic and grassroots young chap, who has been in the political circle, dine and wine with the old and the young and has held political offices both in elective or appointee to take over the mantle of a servant leader as the next governor of Delta State and should be within the bracket age of 50s.

“This is a race of destiny and it is my destiny. The game wil soon start and the u-turn that will take place will break some people’s waste because am the David of out time, coming to take over the governorship seat of Delta state and will do greater things for Deltans.

“I will ensure l defend Deltans from the hands of killer Herdsmen and promote and sustain relatives peace across all ethnic nationalities and I promise not to disappoint my people by providing dividends of democracy to their door steps.”

Earlier, two die-hard members of his campaign organisation, Mr. Great Okubeya and Endurance Mighwu, expressed joy seeing the multitude that received their principal, Edejewhro, when he consulted Ekpan Ward 9/10 at Ekpan community to seek for their votes.

While saying that victory is sure, they noted that Edejewhro has all it takes to govern Delta State, adding that he has been loyal in course of his service to the people Councilor, leader of the Legislative Arm, Council Chairman before he rose to become a Commissioner.

They however urged all delegates to queue behind Edejewhro in the forthcoming PDP gubernatorial primary come May 21, 2022.