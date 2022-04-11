By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in riverine Ijaw local government areas of Delta State, have drummed support for the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, in his bid to contest for the gubernatorial seat in 2023.

Ijaw APC leaders from Burutu, Bomadi, Patani, Warri North and Warri South-West Local Government Areas, who converged at Effurun, yesterday, strategized on mass mobilization for Omo-Agege’s formal declaration on Thursday this week.

Convener of the meeting, High Chief Michael Johnny, in his address said Omo-Agege was the only capable and trusted ship that would convey Deltans to greater prosperity, unity and peace in the state.

“I urge all leaders of the party at various levels to drum maximum support across all Delta Ijaw communities for the success of the Thursday open declaration of our leader, as well as work persistently for the 2023 general elections”, he said.

However, highpoint of the meeting was a motion moved by Mr Moses Oyabrade (Warri South-West) calling on High Chief Johnny to run for the Delta South Senatorial District contest, which was seconded by Mr Paul Azorbo (Bomadi) and was adopted by the meeting.

In his response, Johnny thanked party faithful for their trust reposed in him and assured them that date for his declaration would be made known to them appropriately. More so, six party faithful also declared intentions to run for Delta House of Assembly seats while multi-million naira was donated in preparation for the Thursday declaration.

However, the six Assembly aspirants include Dr Ebide Ogbotubo (Burutu South), Hon. Enetimi Government (Burutu South), Hon. Assor Samuel (Patani), Chief Kingsley Muturu (Bomadi), Dcn Amb. Tekedou Clement (Warri South-West) and Comrade Goodluck Ekpoebide (Warri South-West).