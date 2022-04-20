Omo-Agege

By Clifford Ndujihe

Chief Ede Dafinone and Chief John Nani have joined the race to succeed Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as Delta Central legislator in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

While Dafinone is aspiring on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Nani is seeking the slot on the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Also, while the APC currently holds the Senate seat, the PDP is the ruling party in Delta State.

Deputy Senate President Omo-Agege, who is not seeking a return to the National Assembly, last week, declared his intention to succeed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Dafinone and Nani boast of high level experience and capacity they promised to deploy for the betterment of the district, Delta State and the country, if elected.

Delta Central needs the best in 2023 – Dafinone

Chief Dafinone, the son of late Second Republic Senator, David Dafinone, is Treasurer & Trustee, Okpe Community Leaders of Thought; Trustee, Okpe Union; Chairman, Sapele Okpe Community Land Trust Association; Deputy Managing Partner, Crowe Dafinone (Chartered Accountants); Non-Executive Director, NEXIM Bank; Non-Executive; and Director, NEM Insurance Plc.

He is also Council member, Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW); Chairman, ICAEW Members Advisory Board for Africa; Chairman, Nigerian Conservation Foundation (Nigerian affiliate to WWF); Council member WWF; Trustee, Guild of Fine Arts of Nigeria; Chairman, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Export Promotion Group; and Council Member, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria among others.

Asked why he is aspiring to go to the Senate, Dafinone said: “To represent the interest of the people of Delta central. To bring the government closer to the people. To bring my varied experiences to the National Assembly and contribute to the process of nation building. To continue the good works of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“The current insecurity in the nation needs to be addressed to enable the economy to thrive. I believe that improved security and power are essential ingredients to spur the much needed economic growth.

“The 2023 polls will see a change in leadership not just at the federal but also at the state level (in many states). It therefore presents an opportunity for Nigerians to use their votes to bring in a new team that can further tackle the problems of the country.”

Delta Central needs a people-oriented senator – Nani

On the other hand, Chief Nani was a member of the Delta State House of Assembly representing Ethiope West (2011-2015) and served as majority whip. Later in 2015 Governor Okowa appointed him as Delta State Commissioner for Environment.

As a lawmaker, Nani said among others he executed and influenced many projects in his constituency.

They include construction and renovation of various secondary and primary schools; Construction of solar powered water project with extension at Idjerhe round-about, Jesse- Town; Construction of solar powered water project with extension at Boboroku; Donation of water project to Orhomudia Community; Construction and completion of Akpaka Street, Jesse; Construction and completion of Atiwor link road, Jesse; Construction and completion of Engr. Vote Street, Oghara; Construction and completion of Obukohwo Link road; and Supply and Installation of Nine (9) 11 KVA transformers at Jesse.

As commissioner for Environment, Chief Nani said he influenced: Construction of Jesse Dual Carriage Way, Jesse; Rehabilitation, completion and commissioning of 19.5km boboroku link road, Jesse; Construction of Omoja Bridge; renovation of 18 classroom blocks, construction of Lab, Library and offices including furnishing of Osoguo Secondary School, Osoguo-Jesse; and Construction of 10km artificial earth canal with auxiliary culverts at Ogharefe.

Spokesman for John Nani Campaign organization, Chief Akpodiete Thomas, said “Chief John Nani is the best option for our consideration for Delta Central Senatorial Candidate in 2023. He is most qualified among the party’s current aspirants as a lawyer and a tested legislator at the State House of Assembly.

“At this point in time when PDP needs to reoccupy its position at the state level and also step up the showing at the Red Chamber, the best materials must be applied to raise the standards for future benchmarking. It will be a worst calculation therefore for Delta Central to look elsewhere at the expense of a qualified, consistent, young and experienced politician like John Obukwohwo Nani, JON.

“With Chief John Obukwohwo Nani as PDP candidate for Senate in the next election, Delta Central Senatorial District is sure to have an unprecedented brilliant, hard working and people’s oriented representative in history since 1999.”