By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has written to state House of Assembly, seeking approval of a bridging finance facility of N150 billion in favour of the state government.

The governor in the letter to the House read by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, at plenary, said the state was expecting refund from the Federal Government, being petroleum subsidy payments made without recourse to the 13 per cent derivation due to oil producing states from January 1999 to November 30, 2021.

Okowa in the letter said: “Delta State’s portion amounted to N270.634.218.”

He said bearing in mind the resolve of his administration to finish strong, “it was necessary for the state to capitalise on the refund to defray arrears of unpaid certificates earned by contractors with respect to completion of some critical on-going legacy projects awarded by past and present administrations, and also to galvanize contractors towards completing and achieving significant milestones in the projects.”

Okowa explained that the bridging finance loan would also take care of outstanding pension commitments to state and local government pensioners in the Contributory Pension Scheme, amounting to N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively.

He explained that the state’s ability to achieve the foregoing was, however, limited by the fact that the expected total refund would not be received into the state’s account in one lump sum, rather it would be refunded over a period of five years on a quarterly basis with effect from April 2022 to January 2027.

The implication, according to the governor, is that the state would need to secure a bridging facility in order to achieve the objectives and the facility shall be secured with the quarterly expected inflows.

To this end, Okowa disclosed that the state government intends to arrange a bridging finance loan facility of N150 billion with Zenith Bank Plc.

The motion for the approval of the request was moved by the Majority Leader, Ferguson Onwo, and unanimously approved. The House adjourned plenary till May 10.