Drums were rolled out today in Delta State, as seasoned Architect and entrepreneur, Kanyinebi Mmobuosi, officially declared his intention to represent Aniocha/Oshimili Constituency in the House of Representatives, on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP.

Declaring his intention before his ward executives and party supporters, Kanyinebi stated that it was time to change the narrative in representative politics.

To assert that, he charged aspirants to imbibe the culture of prudence and focus on their vision for the people, rather than engage in lavish spending during elections, just to score cheap points.

Berating the act, he explained that when an aspirant spent so much money on consultations and elections and eventually got into office, such politicians, according to him, would sacrifice the responsibilities of the office to recover the expenses incurred .

As the first step of changing the narrative, he disclosed that he chose to make his consultations modest “ because my primary aim is to inform my party about what I am going to do when elected into the seat”.

The designer and builder may be toeing the path of his father who once contested for the same position three decades ago, on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, SDP , founded in 1989.

Applauding his move, one of his constituents, Laurence Izegbu, described him as not just a career politician but an experienced technocrat with proven impact.

He said: “He is the brain behind the designs of numerous spectacular buildings across Nigeria. Politically, he has always been a member of the PDP right from the get-go. He is brilliant and brimming with youthful vibrancy, Kanyinebi has put his creative mind to good use severally for the benefit of his community and youth development”, he said

Continuing, Izegbu, said, “The trait of excellence seems to be a generational endowment that runs through the Mmobuosi family as Kanyinebi’s younger brother , Dozy Mmobuosi, is a renowned software guru who developed an app that aids farmers in the rural areas of Africa, to access funding as well as market their produce.”

Kanyinebi , is a graduate of Architecture from the Ambrose Alli University. He also holds a Masters degree in Architecture , from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, as well as a Diploma in Interior Design.

The Delta-State born politician who is a member of the International Federation of Landscape Architects, IFLA is also a member ,Institute of Architects, member, Architects Registration Council of Nigeria and member. Society of Landscape Architects, SLAN.

He has attended several trainings and seminars on Real Estate Development and Sustainability , both within and outside the country.