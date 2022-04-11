By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the people of Patani Local Government Area, Delta State, weekend, decried that they have not had the opportunity to represent the Bomadi/Patani federal constituency at the National Assembly.

They called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kingsley Esiso, and the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to cede the Bomadi/Patani House of Representatives seat to Patani to give the people a sense of belonging and inclusiveness in line with the party’s constitution and the federal character principle enshrined in the 1999 constitution as amended.

They urged critical stakeholders to prevail on Nicholas Mutu, who according to them, has occupied the federal constituency seat since 1999 till date and still jostling to go for a seventh term to allow Patani produce the next representative at the National Assembly.

Speaking with newsmen in Patani, Thursday Dafeta, Mary-Anne Okoro and Elder Boss Ekperiware on behalf of others, said the call became imperative to address the injustice, marginalisation and exclusion of Patani LGA in the Bomadi/Patani House of Representatives seat from 1999 to date.

On his part, Dafeta lamented the situation, saying: “The PDP’s zoning formula for elective and appointive positions in Chapter 1 (7) paragraph 3 (C) of the party’s constitution states that the rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices shall be adhered to in line with the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

“We are determined to address this anomaly. As a council, we have supported the incumbent from Bomadi LGA for all these years, it is only just and reasonable to support us this time around after 24 years in the political wilderness.”

Okoro lamented that by June 2023, the people of Patani would have been sidelined for 24 years in a National Assembly seat meant for two local government areas.

Also, Ekperiware, said: “It is politically immoral for someone who has been in that position for 24 years to still nurse a seventh term ambition for a position meant for two LGAs at the expense of the other.”

