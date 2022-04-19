Support group for the governorship aspiration of the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, School for Better Arrangement of Nigeria , SCHBAN, has urged the Urhobo Progressive Union, UPU, to be a father figure offering prayers to all aspirants in the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

In a statement, the group leader, Stephen Uwagbafor said: “We appeal to the umbrella body of the Urhobo nation, UPU, to play a fatherly role by offering prayers to all contesting aspirants for the governorship position in Delta State. By so doing, God’s will would prevail in our State.”

The group debunked the speculations that Chief Oborevwori was advised by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to shelve his governorship ambition and go for the House of Representatives in Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Constituency noting that “It is only a mischievous gimmick from Oborevwori’s opponents to dampen the spirit of his overwhelming supporters in Delta State. We are already fanning them cold because of the swiftness we have exerted in covering 24 local government areas out of the 25 in Delta State in a short time, and the massive support is intimidating. We urge Deltans to disregard the wiles of detractors and focus on the Sherified Project”.