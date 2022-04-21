Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central, Famous Oyibo, has urged the Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, to steer clear from partisan politics.

The youth leader who reacted to the Urhobo umbrella body’s advertorial in a weekly bulletin , Urhobo Voice, purportedly endorsed by Chief David Edevbie, a governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and also a former Finance Commissioner in the James Ibori and Emmanuel Uduaghan regimes from 1999 to 2011 in Delta State.

According to Oyibo: “The Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, should completely steer away from partisan politics because a father is expected to do everything possible to unite his children and not to separate them by pitching one against the other. The UPU leadership should learn from history as the mistake it is trying to make now had been made way back in 1963 when the UPU adopted their own candidate against the choice of the National Convention of Nigerian Citizens, NCNC, led by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, then President of Nigeria and foremost leader of the party. The Urhobos almost did not recover from the consequences of that mistake in history”.

“If the UPU is adopting David Edevbie of the PDP, what is it talking about other aspirants of Urhobo extraction like Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC and others who are coming from other parties? Are they not sons and daughters under the UPU?”.