By Chancel Sunday

Leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta South Senatorial District, has advised aspirants against the use of hate speech during their consultations with delegates ahead of the May 14 party primaries in the state.

Chairman of PDP, Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Julius Takeme, gave the advice, yesterday, when the party leadership at the senatorial district summoned senatorial aspirants to a roundtable discussion at his office in Warri, Delta State.

Takeme said the essence of the meeting was to build trust and confidence amongst members of the party, as he urged aspirants to see themselves as one big family.

He said: “today, we decided to call senatorial aspirants together and five of them came. The essence of the meeting is to build trust and confidence amongst us and I advise all aspirants to see themselves as one.

“On 14th May, 2023, the party will conduct its primaries and the winner will emerge, and when a winner emerges, all other aspirants should go out there to convince the electorate to vote for our candidate.

“For this reason, I urge you all not to employ hate speech in your consultations with delegates so that it will be a win, win affair because it’s a family game.

“The cardinal point of our meeting is that, the leader of our party in the state, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, is a standing pillar of democracy in this party of the world and people attested to it in the last PDP Convention he conducted in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

“It was a world-acclaimed democratic practice that is not seen in this country, even in Africa, and we’re following his footsteps and I believe the party will conduct a free, fair and credible primaries”.