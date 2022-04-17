By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Ijaw speaking local government areas of Delta state, yesterday, described the formal declaration of the Deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, to contest for the gubernatorial seat in 2023 as the much-awaited expectation of Ijaw people and a new dawn in the state.

This was contained in a position paper jointly issued by the APC leadership/stakeholders of Warri South, Warri South-West, Warri North, Patani, Bomadi and Burutu Local Government Areas sequel to the Thursday declaration of Omo-Agege at Okuokoko, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The position paper, signed by High Chief Michael Johnny, reads in part: “Omo-Agege’s declaration is the much-awaited expectation and opportunity to actualize the dreams and aspirations of our people and indeed the entire Deltans. Indeed, the PDP-led administration has virtually wasted our common wealth since 1999.

“For the purpose of clarity, there are no roads and tertiary institutions in our area, and our communities are yet to be connected to the National Grid; whereas we have universities, polytechnics and Colleges of Education in other parts of the state.

“We are delighted by the historical declaration of a worthy and illustrious son of the state, a senator whose infrastructural, political, social and economic advancement are unprecedented. Omo-Agege’s declaration is not only divine, it’s a blessed assurance to rescue Delta state from political bondage.

“For us as Ijaw, the time to free our people from the chains of political slavery and socio-economic bondage is now or never, as Omo-Agege’s aspiration is in the collective interest of our people.

“The position of the Ijaw leadership/stakeholders of the APC on the current political brouhaha is clear; for the sake of equity, fairness, justice and peace, it’s the turn of Delta Central to produce the state governor, Delta South and indeed Ijaw will wait till 2031”.