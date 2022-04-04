Sherriff Oborevwori

•Consults Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Ukwani stakeholders, leaders



SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, weekend, defied heavy downpour to consult delegates, stakeholders and leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ukwani Local Government Area of the state.



Oborevwori, who was received by crowd of party members, at all places visited, told the people that his desire was to step into the big shoes of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, so as to consolidate on the governor’s enviable achievements and continue with his good works in 2023.



He had earlier visited Ushie, Ndokwa East and Kwale, Ndokwa West LGAs same day to consult delegates and leaders, and solicited support of the delegates, stakeholders and leaders at the party primaries on May 21, 2022, for him to emerge as the PDP governorship flag bearer in the 2023 general election.



At Ushie, Oborevwori said: “I want to thank all of you for this massive mobilisation today. I am your son and I have served this state in different capacities. I want to be uplifted after serving as Speaker to take over from Governor Okowa, who has spread development to all parts of the state. It is only proper that someone like me that has learned a lot from him takes over from him in 2023.



“I promise to serve Deltans diligently as our governor is doing at the moment and I am here to present myself to you and to appeal to you to do the needful at the primaries of our great party.”



Speaking in the same vein at Kwale, he commended the people for their support thus far, adding that as a unifier he would run all-inclusive government to the benefit of all Deltans as currently being done by Okowa.



In their various responses at the three councils visited, the party Chairmen, assured the Speaker of their support, adding that they would support him to actualise his governorship aspiration in 2023.