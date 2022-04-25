By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

A group, Niger Delta Scholars, NDS, has lambasted an Ijaw leader in Delta State, Michael Loyibo, over his recent interview, stating how some Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaders and stakeholders sidestepped the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and ex-governor, Chief James Ibori, and selected the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, as their preferred 2023 governorship aspirant.

Describing Loyibo, the traditional prime minister of the Tuomo Kingdom, Burutu local government area of the state as a “self-styled leader”, National Coordinator, NDS, Monday Keme, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Loyibo cast aspersions on four distinguished personalities – James Ibori; Olorogun David Edevbie; Senator James Manager and Kingsley Otuaro, Deputy Governor of Delta state.”



“These personalities have distinguished themselves in leadership and Deltans are proud of them. To say the least, they all have a history of enviable accomplishments, unlike Mr Michael Loyibo.



“According to Mr Michael Loyibo, there cannot be two leaders in the state and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is the leader and should produce who succeeds him as James Ibori did in 2007 by handing over to Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.



“ James Ibori as governor was an exceptional leader, who ensured equity and justice for all. His government deliberately ensured that in addition to Warri and Asaba, places like Sapele, Ughelli and Agbor received infrastructure development as urban centres within his eight years in office.



“It is not the hood that makes the monk. Mr Michael Loyibo’s comments can be best described as futile incitement as James Ibori’s leadership is not in doubt in Delta state 15 years after leaving executive office.



“Sen. James Manager and Kingsley Otuaro, according to Mr Michael Loyibo ‘are not better candidates and not worthy to represent Ijaw they are on their own.’ At what point did Mr Michael Loyibo realize that the Ijaw governorship agenda is Sen. James Manager’s and Kingsley Otuaro’s agenda.



“For the records, Olorogun David Edevbie amongst all the PDP aspirants for Delta governorship race 2023 is the most qualified in terms of education, exposure and experience. He has virtually worked in every continent of the world, bringing his expertise to bear,” the group said.