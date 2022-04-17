.

As the race for 2023 general elections gathers momentum, the Mayor of Urhoboland, Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro, has urged political gladiators in the state to eschew politics of violence and brigandage stating that, the oil-rich state is exclusive of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying whichever party that closes to challenge the PDP will be doing so in futility as he added that unarguably, Olorogun David Edevbie, is the next governor of the big heart state come 2023.

The Mayor, who made this known in his Easter message to Deltans in a statement he issued through his Media Consultant, the Republic Multi-Concept Communications, said in as much as he is not a politician that it is disturbing to see people engage in fruitless venture claiming to be opposition to the ruling party in the state as he called on the All Progressives Congress, APC not to waste its time and money to campaign adding that in body, spirit and soul, Deltans are PDP and will vote the umbrella Party as many times as possible 2023 inclusive.

Akpodoro, who is also the national coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A stated that Deltans won’t allow anyone to bring the massive failure of the APC at the centre to a state like Delta because people are comfortable with the ruling PDP but called on the governor to allow the people of Urhobo land choose who leads them stressing that the citizens are better deciders of their own leaders saying, to force a leader on the people will boomerang and spell doom for the party. The choice of people, he said, is Olorogun Edevbie.

Olorogun Edevie according to the Mayor, is the choice of the people in the state and any attempt to impede the process of electing the people’s choice may not augur well for everyone as he called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to eschew bitterness and embrace the principle of fairness as an umpire in the politics of transition.

An astute politician, Olorogun Edevbie has paid his dues in politics having served in different capacities in his political career including being the Private Secretary to a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Akpodoro said, none of the aspirants currently pervading the Delta State political space has the requisite experience such that the former Chief of Staff to Governor Okowa has, therefore, making him the first among the equals.

He added that Olorogun Edevbie shall be running his administration when mandated by Deltans in 2023 on many throngs including the 30% youth composition in his cabinet and this, the Mayor described as a fair deal for well-meaning Deltans.

To this end, the statement noted that only an Edevbie governorship can take Deltans to the level of massive human and material development the foundation of which previous PDP administrations have laid in the state as it called on Deltans to rally support for the gubernatorial aspiration of Edevbie.

“Edevbie,” he stressed, “is an idea, whose time has come and since the people desire further prosperity, growth and development; Edevbie is the way to go.”