…Says lawmaker making Bomadians proud in Assembly

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

A Niger Delta youth group, Delta Political Vanguard for Good Governance, DPVGG, has lauded the deputy majority leader, Delta State House of Assembly and lawmaker representing Bomadi Constituency, Hon. Kenneth Oboro Preyor, for his outstanding representation of the people at the state Assembly.

President of DPVGG, Comrade Ebi Fun-akpo, in a statement issued yesterday, after an emergency meeting at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area, noted that the lawmaker’s representation of the people was outstanding and unequalled since creation of the state.

The group averred that his unalloyed loyalty to the PDP coupled with hard-work and faithfulness in the discharge of his legislative duties have endeared him to members of the group.

“We’ve watched closely over the years how Hon. K.O. Preyor has been discharging his legislative duties in the State Assembly; his antecedents in the discharge of legislative duties, his performance on the floor of the House and his unannounced benevolence particular to constituents are applaudable.

“More so, he has not failed in his oversight functions and we deemed it necessary to encourage him to do more by this publication. If a representative is doing well in his or her assigned duties, it’s the duty of his constituents to say thank you for job well done.

“We members of DPVGG want to say thank you for making us proud both on the floor of the House and in the state. We want to urged Bomadians to once again, give him the needed support.

“Indeed, we have a son that can be reckoned with in the committee of lawmakers in the state and we endorse his decision to consolidate on his progress and achievements”, the group said.