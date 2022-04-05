By Akpokona Omafuaire

AS activities for the 2023 governorship poll in Delta State intensify, the Isoko/Urhobo Unity Forum in conjunction with the Youth Arise together and Committee of friends yesterday purchased and presented a governorship nomination and expression of interest form to Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, MD/ CEO, WELLMAN Group of Companies.

The groups regaled in branded T-shirts danced and chanted solidarity songs from the entrance of the NPA Estate along the Airport road in Warri to WELLMAN headquarters to present the form to the businessman.

Chief Hope Erute, Leader of Urhobo/Unity Unity Forum while presenting the form to the Iyovwaye, said Deacon Chris Iyovwaye is the group’s choice for the 2023 governorship election.

According to him, “It’s with implicit confidence that these groups have made on Chris Iyovwaye that has moved them to purchase the form for governorship.

“The support is ordinary. The support is fundamental. That presenting him the form for gubernatorial race.

“Today, on behalf of Isoko/Urhobo Unity Forum and the Friends of Chris Iyovwaye all over Delta State we present this form to you to run for the 2023 governorship race.”

In his acceptance speech, the People’s Democratic Party, PDD governorship hopeful, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye thanked the group for the gesture done him.

Iyovwaye who was flanked by his wife, Deaconess Leri Iyovwaye and members of his family said, “My people, I am profoundly grateful for this kind of gesture. It is not all the time that you see it that people will come together and say, look we re going to purchase this form for you. I will be eternally grateful. On behalf of my family, I want to say we’re grateful.

“By the special grace of God, we believe that Osadebe House is sure for us. The grace of God will take us there. By the time we get there, by reason of the programmes we have set already, we believe that things will begin to happen for Delta State.

“Deltans needs a governor that understands the environment. Deltans needs a governor that understands the people. And by the time you know it, everything will begin to work for good.”

A cleric, Pastor Preye Foh in a chat with newsmen described Deacon Chris Iyovwaye as the most credible governorship candidate so far in the State saying that’s why they have come to persuade him to contest the governorship race in 2023.

He urged delegates to rally round and give their votes to Deacon Chris Iyovwaye at the forthcoming primary election.

“Am an Ijaw man but I believe in Deacon Chris. Please let me tell you something. The bible say because there was no man to till the ground, there was no rain for 50 years until God sent a man and there was rain. If Deacon Chris becomes the governor, there will be rain in this State. There will be spiritual rain, economic rain, financial rain. We are going to work on our delegates.”

The Woman leader of Isoko Development Union, IDU, Chief (Mrs.) Felicia Suleiman said the women are solidly behind Deacon Chris Iyovwaye in the 2023 governorship race.

She said, “The stand for the women is total support. We have seen a principal that has qualities that no other aspirant has. He has the fear of God,he is a technocrat. He will turn Delta State around. It’s like what’s happening in Anambra State now. When you see Soludo, you know that there’s a change. That’s how when Deacon Chris Iyovwaye will emerge, there will be a Change in Delta State. So, the women are totally in support of him.

Prince Joseph Arubi Etche, an Itsekiri man who is from the three Warri Local Government Areas said: “This matter is not a matter of tribe or group of parties and what have you. It is the person who can deliver. Chris Iyovwaye is a very cerebral person. I have known him right from the business world.

“He has a passion. He is intelligent and he knows the appropriate to do at the appropriate time. His candidature for governorship in 2023 is a divine thing for all Deltans.”