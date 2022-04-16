Okpe born industrialist and Managing Director of Wellmann Group, a multi-million dollar indigenous company, Dr Chris Iyovwaye, has expressed to former Delta Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, his intention to contest the Delta State Guber-polls ahead of 2023.

His consultation train hit the residence of the former governor Saturday in Delta State, in the company of 118 years old Chief Daniel Okoro JP, the Odubu 1 of Okpe kingdom alias “father of Government”.

Iyovwaye in his presentation stressed that his experience born out of long acquaintance with economic and business management would take front burner in the management of Delta State affairs should he be given the privilege by Deltans.

The aspirant told Dr. Uduaghan that, “The agenda I am going to raise will dwell on security, education, industrialisation and bringing good life to the people of Delta state.

“I make bold to say that industrialisation is what we need now.” Iyovwaye stressed.

He said the trio of Ibori, Uduaghan and Okowa, have built lasting legacies for the people of Delta state, just as he said he was poised to build on the achievements of the previous and outgoing administrations.

The two-termed former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan in his response, offered prayers for the aspirant even as he encouraged him to consult widely and go about his campaign peacefully.

Uduaghan stressed that only God makes kings and no one man could fathom it.