Brethen,

A golden fish they say have no hiding place, put it inside the deep waters of the Pacific, still it will be found. So also David Edevbie, no matter how much he tries to stay below the radar, like the golden fish- he too has no hiding place!

Yesterday, it was reported on all major news channels that ndokwa youths will be endorsing and adopting David Edevbie as their guber candidate of choice, apparently what their eagle eyes saw in David, the Urhobo Progressive Union has seen also.

By the current conventional zoning arrangements in delta, it’s the turn of the Urhobo’s to produce the next governor of our dear state, so who is in a better position to guide the Urhobo’s to make the perfect choice if not the UPU!

A father knows his children the best. Every father knows whom to call to fight, whom to call to pray and whom to call to lead. Amongst all the aspirants of Urhobo extraction, the Urhobo Progressive Union know all too well that now that there’s a call to lead, DAVID is the name to call.

To other ethnic nationalities, the district that it’s their turn to produce the next governor has made their choice. What we from neighboring district owe them now is to respect their choice and give our support to David, for no one can be more catholic than the pope. To other aspirants of the Urhobo nation, except you want to tell the world that you have no respect for your ninety year old institution, it’s proper you shelve your plans and rally round David.

Forget the jamboree of some of the other aspirants, they too like every other deltan know there’s no one better equipped with the rudiments of governance required at this moment to lead delta into the future than Olorogun David Edevbie!

To our party delegates, my message to you is simple. If you want the delta of our dreams, DAVID EDEVBIE- YES!