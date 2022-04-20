By Jimitota Onoyume

The Head of Music Department, HOD, in the Delta State University, Abraka campus, Professor Ovaborhene Idamoyibo, kidnapped last Saturday, has died after N3 million was paid for his release.

The spokesman of Delta State Police Command, DSP Bright Dafe, confirmed the death.

University sources told the Vanguard that the lecturer was kidnapped on the Eku-Abraka express road, adding that he was later released on Sunday.

The kidnappers, the sources said, dropped him near the Abraka bridge in a very sick state.

Vanguard gathered that he was diabetic and his health condition probably got complicated in the custody of his abductors.

“When he was released on Sunday, they dropped him close to the Abraka bridge. He was very feeble,” the source said.

He said those who came for him had to rush him to various hospitals before he gave up the ghost on Monday.

Kidnapping on the Eku-Abraka express road has remained a reoccurring incident for over a year.

There have been appeals to the Police to step up security on the road.

Vanguard News Nigeria