By Akpokona Omafuaire, ABRAKA

Delta State University, DELSU, Abraka has inaugurated the DELSU Integrated Data Centre to address the challenges of accessing transcripts in the institution to herald its celebration of 30 years anniversary.

The Vice-Chancellor of DELSU, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, inaugurated the project yesterday in Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The exercise was part of the programme to herald the 30th anniversary and 14th convocation ceremonies of the University.

Egwunyenga who addressed a World Press Conference earlier said that the project was executed in collaboration with the Lagos State University, adding that it was completed within six months.

He said that the transcripts from 2014 to date are ready for graduates and students.

According to him, “DELSU is taking scientific steps toward addressing the challenges of accessing Transcript in the University. We are doing it in collaboration with Lagos State University.

“Transcripts from 2014 till date are ready. Our vision is to digitalize DELSU to meet up with world top class University standards.

“We shall achieve this through consistent improvement, updating and developing DELSU Database

“That shall possibly encompass every unit, department, faculties and sundry for e-management of DELSU system via digitalization of transcripts, develop robust e-result engine among others,” he said.

The VC apologized for the hardship people had gone through over the years because of delays in getting their transcripts.

He said that the University had set up a committee to work with the Senate to ensure that all hard copies are converted to soft copies for easy accessibility.

The VC said that the institution had created a Student Work-Study programme to enable students to work while studying

Egwunyenga who joined the services of the University at the inception of its first academic session noted that it had grown tremendously.

“DELSU success story is also the story of my career as a University teacher, academic and administrator.

“We look back with satisfaction on our growth from a Faculty University with a student population of less than 1000 in 1992 to a citadel of learning with 12 Faculties, over 85 Departments, more than 1000 academic programmes.

“Twenty-seven Directorates and Research Centres, Postgraduates School and Students population of 30,000. DELSU has now taken a place of pride as one of the best state universities in Nigeria,” he said.

Egwunyenga said that upon assumption of office as VC in December 2019, he had been able to improve the welfare of the staff and students as well as the

the revenue base of the University.

“I was elected to lead, inspired and advance the transformation of DELSU by building a motivated workforce and pursuit of innovations.

“Strengthening academic and administrative units of the University, improve her revenue base and deploy a new approach to administration based on a robust focus on staff and students welfare and open communication.” He added.

The VC said that with the above strategies, the University was now firmly on track to realizing the functions of the University as enshrined in the enabling Law of DELSU Edit, 1998.

He said that the event which commenced on April 22 would climax on April 30, 2022.

Vanguard News Nigeria